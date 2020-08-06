Ex-probation officer, 7 others indicted in multi-county burglary investigation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ex probation officer Brittany Hanzcilek and seven others were named in indictments Thursday charging engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with an ongoing investigation of a string of area burglaries.

Hanzcilek, Barry Wesley Blagg, Robert Dudley Carr, Nathan Wade Cross, Heather Denise McHargue, Lyndon Wesley McHargue, Dustin Warren Pitts, and Robert Sears were arrested in February in connection with the burglaries, which involved more than $130,000 in stolen property, including vehicles, trailers, welders, tires and equipment, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said earlier.

They were each indicted Thursday on one count of engaging in organized criminal activity.

A ninth person who was arrested in February, Tamra Robinson, was not among those indicted Thursday.

Only two of the eight are still jailed.

Robert Carr was in the McLennan County Jail Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $41,000.

Lyndon McHargue was held in lieu of bonds totaling $104,000.

Investigators began executing arrest warrants on Feb. 12.

The Navarro and Bell County sheriff’s offices, the Temple and Hubbard police departments and the Department of Public Safety also participated in the operation to break up the burglary ring.

