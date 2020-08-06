Advertisement

Families fed-up over lack of upkeep at Waco cemetery plan protest

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Families fed-up with the disrespect they say is being shown to their deceased relatives at a predominantly African American cemetery in Waco, are uniting in protest.

They'll be protesting outside Doris Miller Cemetery Thursday morning over a lack of upkeep which they say has been going on for years.

'It's bigger than grass, it's bigger than weeds--we have family members who are concerned about where their family members are located actually out at the cemetery," said Teresa Mays. "And so we want answers, and the only way we can get answers is to come together as an African American community and show we are serious."

Mays, who lives in the Dallas area but was born in Waco and graduated from Jefferson Memorial High School, has had six relatives buried at the cemetery including her mother, two sisters, an aunt and uncle, and her grandmother.

"Every time we would go visit we would have to pull the weeds to make sure that the headstones were presentable," said Mays. "There was lack if dignity, no empathy, no honor for the grave sites, broken head stones, sunken headstones, broken vases out there, no compassion and no respect."

The cemetery is a "perpetual care" cemetery where families pay a small fee upfront, a promise Mays says, to keep their loved ones graves in decent shape.

Ever since her mother was buried there in 2014, Mays says she's been going back-and-forth with the owner of the cemetery about maintenance and improvements.

"She has replaced some vases, but years went by with no other improvements," said Mays. "It's only gotten worse."

KWTX reached owner Janice Matthews over the phone Thursday afternoon but she declined the opportunity to comment.

Mays says she has filed numerous complaints with the cemetery in addition to elected officials and and state offices.

"She (Matthews) was not holding up their end of the contact," said Mays. "There was no resolution to the problem, so I started complaining and filing complaints to the state."

However, Mays says her complaints fell on deaf ears, so on July 22, she spent $6,000 moving her mother's casket and final resting place from Doris Miler Cemetery and moved to Oakwood Cemetery.

She claims Matthews charged her $2,000 for the disinterment and removed the casket about six hours early.

"We had it scheduled for 2 p.m., but she (her mother in her casket) was sitting on the curb when I got there at 10 a.m.," said Mays. "Unprofessional, uncaring, no empathy, no sympathy, put my mom on the curb as if she was a bag of trash."

The move has given Mays peace for her mother, but not for her remaining family members who are buried at Doris Miller.

She says she's going to keep them there in solidarity with the other families at the cemetery in hopes it will someday live up to the name of the war hero it's named after.

"We want it to be a proud name, we want it to be a proud cemetery, we want it to be beautified," said Mays.

"As an African American community, we should be concerned and want the upkeep of the cemetery and honor his name and his legacy," she said.

Mays organized the protest outside Doris Miller Cemetery, 4800 Bellmead Dr., on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some villagers push to dissolve Salado government

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Salado was incorporated 20 years ago in 2000.

News

Some Salado villagers looking to dissolve their local government

Updated: 9 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

First inmate in local county jail tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
Officials in one Central Texas county Wednesday reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case involving a jail inmate.

News

Man on bicycle struck by pickup taken to local hospital with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A man on a bicycle was who struck as he rode out of a parking lot and into the path of an oncoming pickup truck Wednesday morning was taken to a local hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

Latest News

News

Police release photos of suspect in shooting at local convenience store

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police Wednesday released surveillance photos of a suspect in a shooting at a local convenience store that left a man seriously injured.

News

Human trafficking on the rise during COVID-19, local groups say

Updated: 11 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

State

Prosecutors: Texas man stole $1.6M in COVID-19 relief money

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
A Texas man is accused of stealing $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

News

SpaceX’s Mars test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright in Texas

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
SpaceX has launched a prototype of its Mars rocketship 500 feet into the air, landing it upright in Texas.

News

One local high school senior will learn at home, but will perform with school’s dance team

Updated: 11 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Librarian visiting Central Texas leaves to take a drive, disappears

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
A university librarian who was visiting his brother in Central Texas went for a drive Tuesday and disappeared, and now police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.