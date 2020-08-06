Advertisement

Hottest Stretch of the Year (so far) & Historically

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
We’ve settled into a pretty normal Central Texas summer weather pattern & this is typically the hottest part of the year with 98° as the average daily high. We will see temperatures slightly above the normal high for the next few days as a ridge of high pressure moves over Texas. This leaves us with quiet and dry days with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s, upper 80s and low 90s by lunch time, & with highs near 100° each afternoon.

Much like it is every summer, highs should be a bit cooler east of I-35 and may be a little higher west of I-35. Humidity isn’t terrible but it will add to the heat factor a tad -- feeling like 101° -106° in the afternoons. High pressure is expected to slowly move away by the middle of next week and that may allow for highs to drop into the mid-to-upper 90s next Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Despite the small drops in temperatures, it’ll still be hot!

