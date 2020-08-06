Local deputies arrest man, 71, on solicitation of a minor charge

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A 71-year-old Austin man whom local deputies snared in an online child sex sting remains jailed in lieu of $50,000.

David Edwin Mussell in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with online solicitation of a minor.

His bond is set at $50,000.

Mussell was arrested Tuesday after he drove from Austin to Bell County expecting to meet with a 16-year-old girl after connecting online with an investigator posing as the teen.

