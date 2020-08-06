Advertisement

Local deputies arrest man, 71, on solicitation of a minor charge

David Edwin Mussell in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with online solicitation of a minor.
David Edwin Mussell in the Bell County Jail Thursday charged with online solicitation of a minor.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A 71-year-old Austin man whom local deputies snared in an online child sex sting remains jailed in lieu of $50,000.

Mussell was arrested Tuesday after he drove from Austin to Bell County expecting to meet with a 16-year-old girl after connecting online with an investigator posing as the teen.

