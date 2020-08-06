Marlin looking to improve on two-win season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Bulldogs are hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Marlin has won just two games in the past two seasons, but second-year head coach David Haynes is beaming with confidence regarding the 2020 Bulldogs.

Receiver Tydae Mayes is expected to be a leader offensively as well as a reliable defensive back. Issac Kelly anchors the offensive line.

“We played a lot of freshman and sophomores last year (on the offensive line), but this year we’ll have sophomores and juniors,” Haynes said. “We’re still young, but we’ll have to lean on Kelly to pull the best out of our kids.”

Marlin begins the season Fri., August 28, at Riesel.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.