Advertisement

Police make arrest in murder of Fort Hood private

Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, was served with a murder warrant at the Bell County Jail where he’s held on an unrelated charge, police said. (Jail photo)
Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, was served with a murder warrant at the Bell County Jail where he’s held on an unrelated charge, police said. (Jail photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Bonds total $1.1 million for a Central Texas man charged in a shooting that left a Fort Hood private dead.

Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, was served with a murder warrant at the Bell County Jail where he’s held on an unrelated weapons charge.

Pfc. Brandon Scott Rosecrans, 27, was shot to death on May 18 along Fuller Lane just north of the western end of Stillhouse Hollow Lake on the southern edge of Harker Heights

His burning 2016 Jeep Renegade was later found near the 2500 block of Jubilation Drive.

He was killed just days before his 28th birthday.

“The investigation of this murder revealed that the victim and suspect were traveling together in the victim’s vehicle before the suspect discharged a firearm at the victim,” Harker Heights police Chief Phillip Gadd said in a press release Thursday afternoon.

“The victim was removed from the vehicle and left in the area adjacent to the roadway in the 2100 block of Fuller Lane,” he said.

Rosecrans had been assigned since November 2018 to the 1st Cavalry Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team as a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in Central Texas

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The death toll from the new coronavirus continues to rise in Central Texas.

News

Local couple’s marriage spans eras of war, peace and now a pandemic

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Paul J. Gately and Julie Hays
A Central Texas man and his wife who were born three years before the Great Depression and married three years after the end of World War II reunited with family members Thursday for the first time since March to celebrate their 72nd anniversary.

News

Short, masked man robs local convenience store at gunpoint

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Police are looking for a 5-foot-4 robber who donned a multi-colored face mask early Thursday morning and robbed a local convenience store at gunpoint.

News

UPDATE: Missing librarian found

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Drake Lawson
The search for a university librarian who disappeared after leaving his brother's home during a visit to Central Texas to take a drive ended Thursday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Central Texans are still hurting, food bank official says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
The Central Texas Food Bank handed out boxes of food Thursday and another drive-thru distribution is planned next week to help the tens of thousands of area residents struggling amid a historic pandemic.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Woman accused of threatening local officer returned from Florida to face charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman accused of threatening a local police officer who was arrested last month in Florida has been returned to Central Texas to face charges.

Health

COVID-19 claims 19 lives at Texas nursing home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new coronavirus has claimed 19 lives in a Texas nursing home where 24 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Our Town

Salado: Some residents push to dissolve village’s government

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Salado was incorporated 20 years ago in 2000, but now some residents are pushing to dissolve the village's government.

Health

Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in Central Texas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths from the virus were reported Wednesday in Central Texas while the state death toll rose to nearly 7,500.