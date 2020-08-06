Police make arrest in murder of Fort Hood private

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Bonds total $1.1 million for a Central Texas man charged in a shooting that left a Fort Hood private dead.

Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, was served with a murder warrant at the Bell County Jail where he’s held on an unrelated weapons charge.

Pfc. Brandon Scott Rosecrans, 27, was shot to death on May 18 along Fuller Lane just north of the western end of Stillhouse Hollow Lake on the southern edge of Harker Heights

His burning 2016 Jeep Renegade was later found near the 2500 block of Jubilation Drive.

He was killed just days before his 28th birthday.

“The investigation of this murder revealed that the victim and suspect were traveling together in the victim’s vehicle before the suspect discharged a firearm at the victim,” Harker Heights police Chief Phillip Gadd said in a press release Thursday afternoon.

“The victim was removed from the vehicle and left in the area adjacent to the roadway in the 2100 block of Fuller Lane,” he said.

Rosecrans had been assigned since November 2018 to the 1st Cavalry Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team as a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer.

