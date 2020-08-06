Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for August 6, 2020

Dirty cabinets, floors, shelves and drawers caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KWTX) - First up, Red Lobster at 5925 West Waco Dr. in Waco got a 79 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted the Cole slaw was left out too long.

The cabinet in which the croutons were stored was dirty, and so were the floors, shelves and drawers.

Chemical spray bottles were found on top of the ice machine.

Trash was stacked up at the back door.

The restaurant passed a re-inspection.

Coronas De Oro at 219 South East St. in Belton got a 94 on a recent inspection.

The report noted, a can opener blade was rusted and there were fruit flies and gnats flying around.

Nami Japanese Steak & Sushi at 109 West Ave. O in Belton got a 90 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted a plumbing backup in the bar area.

A plumber was scheduled to come out.

Racks throughout the kitchen were rusted and had food particles and buildup on them.

This week's Clean Plate Award goes to 1424 Bistro at 1424 Washington Ave. in Waco.

This quaint little spot is great if you are looking for a taste of the Mediterranean.

Seafood Picatta, 1424 Wellington, and French Silk Truffle Mousse Cake are crowd pleasers.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

