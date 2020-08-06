Advertisement

Short masked man robs local convenience store at gunpoint

Police are looking for a 5-foot-4 robber who donned a multi-colored face mask early Thursday morning and robbed a local convenience store at gunpoint. (File)
Police are looking for a 5-foot-4 robber who donned a multi-colored face mask early Thursday morning and robbed a local convenience store at gunpoint. (File)(Gray News)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for a 5-foot-4 robber who donned a multi-colored face mask early Thursday morning and robbed a Robinson convenience store at gunpoint.

The clerk of the CEFCO store in the 800 block of North Robinson Drive called 911 at around 2:35 a.m. Thursday to report the robbery.

She told officers the man walked into the store, got a drink from a water cooler and then walked to the counter where he produced a dark colored handgun and demanded cash, police said.

He then left the store, got into a car and sped off, tires squealing, police said.

The robber is around 5-foot-4 and about 20 years old, police said.

In addition to the face mask, he was wearing dark blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt and gloves.

The clerk wasn’t injured.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Robinson Police Department at (254) 662-0525.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Mild-mannered librarian’s disappearance stymies local investigators

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The search for a university librarian who decided to take a drive while visiting his brother in Central Texas entered its second full day Thursday, and police again appealed to the public for help.

Health

COVID-19 claims 19 lives at Texas nursing home

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new coronavirus has claimed 19 lives in a Texas nursing home where 24 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Our Town

Salado: Some residents push to dissolve village’s government

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Salado was incorporated 20 years ago in 2000, but now some residents are pushing to dissolve the village's government.

Health

Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths from the virus were reported Wednesday in Central Texas while the state death toll rose to nearly 7,500.

Latest News

News

Families fed-up over lack of upkeep at landmark local cemetery plan protest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Family members of some of those laid to rest in a landmark local cemetery are so upset about the lack of upkeep they plan a protest.

News

Some Salado villagers looking to dissolve their local government

Updated: 15 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Health

First inmate in local county jail tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Officials in one Central Texas county Wednesday reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case involving a jail inmate.

News

Man on bicycle struck by pickup taken to local hospital with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A man on a bicycle was who struck as he rode out of a parking lot and into the path of an oncoming pickup truck Wednesday morning was taken to a local hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

News

Police release photos of suspect in shooting at local convenience store

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police Wednesday released surveillance photos of a suspect in a shooting at a local convenience store that left a man seriously injured.

News

Human trafficking on the rise during COVID-19, local groups say

Updated: 17 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six