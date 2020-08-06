Short masked man robs local convenience store at gunpoint
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for a 5-foot-4 robber who donned a multi-colored face mask early Thursday morning and robbed a Robinson convenience store at gunpoint.
The clerk of the CEFCO store in the 800 block of North Robinson Drive called 911 at around 2:35 a.m. Thursday to report the robbery.
She told officers the man walked into the store, got a drink from a water cooler and then walked to the counter where he produced a dark colored handgun and demanded cash, police said.
He then left the store, got into a car and sped off, tires squealing, police said.
The robber is around 5-foot-4 and about 20 years old, police said.
In addition to the face mask, he was wearing dark blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt and gloves.
The clerk wasn’t injured.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Robinson Police Department at (254) 662-0525.
