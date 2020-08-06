Advertisement

Some villagers push to dissolve Salado government

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) A group of Salado residents are calling for the city to be abolished. 

Salado became incorporated as its own entity after residents voted in 2000. The group, calling itself Salado 2000 said it is best for Salado to return to being an unincorporated part of Bell County. 

"After two decades it is clear this experiment has failed our community," the group said.

The group has mailed copies of a letter to the residents of the Salado Village urging them to sign their petition. They said they need 400 votes in order to put the issue on the November ballot.

In the letter the group cites several grievances against the village government. It said government officials are overpaid and are mismanaging tax payer money.

Salado 2000 Group
Salado village administrator Don Ferguson said that assessment is unfounded.

"This city's municipal budget is combed every year by our board of aldermen and is trimmed to the bone, " said Ferguson.

Dissolving Salado's government would mean Bell County would be responsible for providing law enforcement services to the Salado area. 

Ferguson said the city's fire and EMS services would be largely unaffected since Salado is served by the Salado Volunteer Fire district with their own funding mechanisms. 

The Salado Volunteer Fire Dept. currently receives about $50,000 a year from the Salado village. A proposal has been made to fund an emergency services district with a tax. 

The group calling for the government’s dissolution also expressed frustration over the city’s waste water debt through bond issue approved by voters. The city says even if the city government were to be abolished, the debt would remain the responsibility of the community.

