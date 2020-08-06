Advertisement

Stretch Of Above-Normal Temperatures Continuing

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The forecast for Central Texas is pretty simple for the next few days; temperatures will be above normal in the mornings and in the afternoons too. Morning temperatures today in the mid-to-upper 70s should warm steadily into the upper 80s and low 90s by lunch time with highs near 100° this afternoon. Much like it is every summer, highs should be a bit cooler east of I-35 and may be a little higher west of I-35. Unfortunately, rain isn’t in the forecast this afternoon anywhere in Central Texas. In fact, no rain is in the forecast through the end of next week. High temperatures through next Tuesday should hover close to 100° with morning lows staying in the mid-to-upper 70s. High pressure is expected to slowly move away by the middle of next week and that may allow for highs to drop into the mid-to-upper 90s next Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Despite the small drops in temperatures, it’ll still be hot!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Not easy eating green: Herbivores most at extinction risk

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
A new study finds that one in four plant-eating animals is at risk for extinction. Wednesday's study is counter to what scientists long thought.

7 Day Forecast

Triple Digit Heat Wave for Central Texas

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

7 Day Forecast

Rain For A Lucky Few, Heat For Everyone!

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Weather

Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
Four people are dead as Tropical Storm Isaias spawns tornadoes and dumps rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast.

7 Day Forecast

Maybe Some Rain Wednesday? It Could Happen for Some

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Camille's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT

Forecast

Camille's Monday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT

Weather

Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT
|
By AP
Isaias is forecast to return to hurricane strength early as it approaches the Carolinas,

Weather

Thousands remain evacuated from Southern California wildfire

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT
|
By AP
Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders early Monday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size and forced crews to battle flames in triple-digit heat.