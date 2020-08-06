Stretch Of Above-Normal Temperatures Continuing

The forecast for Central Texas is pretty simple for the next few days; temperatures will be above normal in the mornings and in the afternoons too. Morning temperatures today in the mid-to-upper 70s should warm steadily into the upper 80s and low 90s by lunch time with highs near 100° this afternoon. Much like it is every summer, highs should be a bit cooler east of I-35 and may be a little higher west of I-35. Unfortunately, rain isn’t in the forecast this afternoon anywhere in Central Texas. In fact, no rain is in the forecast through the end of next week. High temperatures through next Tuesday should hover close to 100° with morning lows staying in the mid-to-upper 70s. High pressure is expected to slowly move away by the middle of next week and that may allow for highs to drop into the mid-to-upper 90s next Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Despite the small drops in temperatures, it’ll still be hot!

