Woman accused of threatening local officer returned from Florida to face charges

Sharon Yvonne Spriggs, 36, of Killeen, who’s accused of threatening a local police officer, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of $25,000 bond charged with terroristic threat against a peace officer. (Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Sharon Yvonne Spriggs, 36, of Killeen, who’s accused of threatening a local police officer, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of $25,000 bond charged with terroristic threat against a peace officer.

She was booked into the Bell County Jail late Wednesday night after her transfer from the Palm Beach County, Fla., jail.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service-Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Spriggs on July 20 in Delray Beach, Fla., on a warrant stemming from an incident that occurred on July 1 as Killeen officers worked a crime scene in the 4800 block of Rancier Avenue, she said.

One individual in the crowd was making threatening comments in public towards the Killeen Police Department, police officers and their families as the video of the scene was posted on…Facebook,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

“During the video, the suspect threatened a nearby officer by threatening to commit arson against the officer and his patrol unit,” she said.

