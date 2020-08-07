Brothers open Waco’s first ‘rage room’ amid COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ready to rage?

There's only a handful of them in the state, but Waco is now home to a "rage room"--a place where you pay money to smash breakable items in a controlled environment.

"They come, they de-stress, they have fun," said Winston Kail, co-owner and president of Waco Rage Room. "It's a good, fun date night without having it the same old just 'dinner and a movie', I think it's something new and different, and just with everything going on all the stress, all the tension."

Kail, who opened the new business with his brother, says they've been getting a lot of business due to COVID-19, in fact, it's what allowed them and inspired them to open in mid-June, mid-corona.

"When coronavirus happened, I was able to use the stimulus money, and just kind of that period, to push and get ready because I could just tell, people were already so frustrated, they were already so cooped up, and everything just kind of hit at the right moment."

Their main goal, Kail says, is to be a safe place for people to vent their frustrations while having a good time.

“I don’t want people to take it out on their family, on their kids, on their boss,” said Kail. “I just want a nice safe place for people to come have fun. "

