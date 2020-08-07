Coronavirus claims another life in Central Texas

KWTX) – The COVID-19 death toll rose again Friday in Central Texas.

The Bell County Public Health District reported an additional death Friday, a woman in her 70s, increasing the toll from the virus in the county to 22.

Officials also reported 46 new cases of the virus, raising the county’s total to 3,725

A total of 2,527 patients have recovered.

The death increases the toll from COVID-19 in Central Texas to at least 122, according to revised state data based on death certificates and county of residence.

