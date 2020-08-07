Feelin’ Hot, Hot, Hot!

Thursday was the third day in a row with temperatures in the triple-digits at the Waco Regional Airport, which is the official climate reporting site in Central Texas, tying the longest streak of 100° temperatures this year. Unfortunately, that low 100°-day streak will be broken today as highs will once again climb back into the triple-digits. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s should warm to between 97° and 101°. The highest temperatures today will be near and west of I-35. Although cooler temperatures are expected east of I-35, heat index values across the board will climb as high as 105°. The weekend forecast is no different from today. We’re expecting morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s while daytime highs climb close to 100°. There is a very small chance of a stray afternoon shower Sunday east of I-35, but those chances are less than 10%.

