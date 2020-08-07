Girl, 6, abandoned outside local police station

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Police were investigating Friday after a 6-year-old girl was abandoned outside the Temple Police Department building at 209 East Avenue A.

A department employee spotted the girl at around 3:50 p.m. Thursday alone in the road on East Avenue A.

Through an initial investigation, it was revealed that the child’s mother dropped her off at the police department,” police spokesman Cody Weems said Friday.

The girl is in the care of Child Protective Services.

When asked if police are searching for the girl’s mother, Weems would only say the investigation is active.WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

