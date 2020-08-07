Advertisement

Hurricane Alpha? Amped up season forecast, names may run out

Hurricane season has already been busy this year, but forecasters say it should get even nastier soon.
Hurricane season has already been busy this year, but forecasters say it should get even nastier soon.(WJHG)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Hurricane season has already been busy this year, but forecasters say it should get even nastier soon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Thursday increased its forecast for the number of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes this year to far above normal.

Colorado State University, which pioneered hurricane season forecasting, is calling for twice the number of named storms and hurricanes this year, 24 of them.

That means the season likely will run out of traditional names and start to use Greek letters.

There already have been nine named storms.

And on average 90% of hurricane activity happens after Aug. 6.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Hottest Stretch of the Year (so far) & Historically

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Stretch Of Above-Normal Temperatures Continuing

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Not easy eating green: Herbivores most at extinction risk

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
A new study finds that one in four plant-eating animals is at risk for extinction. Wednesday's study is counter to what scientists long thought.

7 Day Forecast

Triple Digit Heat Wave for Central Texas

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Rain For A Lucky Few, Heat For Everyone!

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
Four people are dead as Tropical Storm Isaias spawns tornadoes and dumps rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast.

7 Day Forecast

Maybe Some Rain Wednesday? It Could Happen for Some

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT
|
By AP
Isaias is forecast to return to hurricane strength early as it approaches the Carolinas,

Weather

Thousands remain evacuated from Southern California wildfire

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT
|
By AP
Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders early Monday after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size and forced crews to battle flames in triple-digit heat.

Weather

Sean's Monday Morning Fastcast

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT
Some scattered rain expected this afternoon west of I-35.