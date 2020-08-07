Image from surveillance camera gives police a lead in local man’s murder

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives investigating a late-night shooting six blocks from the Copperas Cove Police Department that left a man dead asked for surveillance video from downtown area surveillance cameras and on Friday police released an image of a man whom police are now trying to identify.

The image is from an infrared camera and doesn’t show the actual coloring of the man’s clothing.

Officers who responded to a report of gunfire at around 11:25 p.m. on July 23 found Devonn Dozell Mayhew, 21, of Copperas Cove, dead in the road at the intersection of South 7th Street and West Avenue E.

“During the course of the investigation it was revealed that the victim was observed walking around the downtown area shortly before the incident,” police said in a Facebook post in late July.

Mayhew’s father told KWTX he and his son had been working on a car about an hour before the shooting.

Mayhew left to go on a walk, which he often did, the father said.

When he failed to return, the father began to look for him and as he did he received a call from his daughter, who lives nearby.

She told him she had heard gunfire.

A short time later the two learned Mayhew had been shot.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111.

