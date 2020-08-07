In a time of distancing, local residents turn fence into a bridge

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Some Central Texas neighbors have come up with a creative way to spend time together without leaving their own backyards during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Kathryn and Jordan Hannah, a young couple with two young kids, ages 4 and 2, and empty-nesters Mary and Lance Winterrowd, converted a large panel of their shared fence in McGregor into a table.

“I had seen a version of the fence table on YouTube and decided that that was something that would be fun to do especially with COVID and social distancing and I then I sent it to everybody and everybody was like ‘yeah, let’s do it,’” Mary said.

The project only strengthened an already strong friendship.

The two couples met about a year and a half ago after the Winterrowds left San Antonio moved in next door to the Hannahs after their last child left home and because they wanted to be closer to their aging parents in Central Texas

The couples hit it off immediately and began to spend a lot of time together often in each other's homes.

"They're in their 30's. We're in our 50's and it's still fun," Mary said.

"Yes, it's fruitful in every way," Sarah Kathryn added.

But regular visits ended abruptly when the pandemic forced everyone into lockdown.

After weeks of separation, the couples had an idea, and the timing was perfect.

The Winterrowd's son, Lance, was home from college in Florida and happened to be handy.

Together, they worked a solid day and a half to turn their vision into reality.

"As you might imagine there are no schematics out there for a table made out of a fence panel so we had to get creative," Jordan said.

"Lance was the mastermind of the operation, but it took a few trips to the hardware store to make sure we had everything that we needed but it was a lot of fun."

While Lance did much of the heavy lifting, everyone pitched in to help.

"It was obviously super fun and bonding to build together but the biggest thing is that we built it so that we could hang out and be social distanced during the time we needed to be social distancing but also be able to be with our neighbors and be with people and the family that we love," Sarah Kathryn said.

Since driving the last nail, the couples have spent hours around the table, each on their own side with their dogs often running between both yards.

They eat meals, play board games but mostly just talk.

"It took a lot of sweat and a lot of sunburn to make it happen. but we've really had some wonderful times together as family and friends and just being able to fellowship with one another in this way," Lance said.

Mary couldn't agree more.

"I think the first night we sat out there we had dinner. We bought pizza and we played games. I think we talked for, I think we just talked for about four to five hours," she said.

"The lawn sprinklers reminded us that it was time to go to bed," Jordan chimed in, laughing.

"It's worth it in every way," Sarah Kathryn said.

"It's a good way for us to come together and be together in our own backyards."

"We get to enjoy nights like this together out on the fence table and play games or just have dinner and talk about the Lord and life and all of that. It's a blessing in every way."

And it was apparently an attention-getting idea.

Jordan Hannah uploaded a video of the fence table on TikTok where it quickly went viral, receiving more than 4 million views before the couple decided to delete it.

