Advertisement

‘It hurts:’ Army secretary addresses recent soldier deaths, Fort Hood culture

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The secretary of the Army addressed the culture on Fort Hood and talked about the recent deaths of soldiers in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Ryan McCarthy was on-post Wednesday and Thursday, talking to local civilian and military leadership. He also conducted sensing sessions with enlisted

soldiers and junior officers.

“The conversations were incredibly candid as they often are with soldiers and talking about the issues we have and how do we perform better,” McCarthy said.

His visit comes weeks after the murder of Vanessa Guillen put Fort Hood in the spotlight.

“Vanessa is our teammate and we let her down, we let her family down and it hurts,” McCarthy added.

Guillen’s family says she confided in them about claims of sexual harassment.

“Vanessa’s story has served as a tipping point where survivors spoke out on social media and shared their own trauma. We must honor her memory by creating enduring change as one harassment and one assault is one too many,” he said.

The murders of Guillen, Gregory Morales and Brandon Rosecrans has brought to the forefront violence soldiers have faced on-post and in surrounding cities.

Morales’ remains were found in June in Killeen field nearly a year after he went missing. Rosecrans was found shot to death in Harker Heights in May. On Thursday,

police announced an arrest had been made in his murder.

“Numbers are high here. There are the highest and most cases of sexual assault and harassment and murders for our entire formation in the US Army,” McCarthy said.

On top of the already planned independent investigation of Fort Hood, McCarthy also announced plans for “Project Inclusion,” an initiative addressing key issues in the Army.

“Issues such as a lack of diversity, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault and suicides,” he said.

In Morales’ case, he was automatically listed as AWOL, then moved to deserter status. Recently, the Army changed his status, but questions about the process still remain. McCarthy says he is having a discussion about how the Army moves forward when a soldier is missing.

“We do have to take a very hard look at that. General has talked about this at length of just how we do that and how we continue to look for our soldiers when they end up missing. So, we’re going to take a look at that and we may make a change downstream,” he said.

Findings from the independent investigation are expected to be made public to the media.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police make arrest in murder of Fort Hood private

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Bond is set at $1.1 million for a Central Texas man charged in a shooting that left a Fort Hood private dead.

News

Police use financial records to find librarian who disappeared after setting off on a drive

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Drake Lawson
The search for a university librarian who disappeared after leaving his brother's home during a visit to Central Texas to take a drive ended Thursday afternoon.

News

Local couple’s marriage spans eras of war, peace and now a pandemic

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Paul J. Gately and Julie Hays
A Central Texas man and his wife who were born three years before the Great Depression and married three years after the end of World War II reunited with family members Thursday for the first time since March to celebrate their 72nd anniversary.

Health

300 more die of COVID-19 statewide, 6 more in Central Texas

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The state reported a near-record number of COVID-19 deaths Thursday while the regional death toll rose to more than 120 and the area case count increased to nearly 12,000 including a custodian for a local school district that revealed 32 of its employees have tested positive for the virus.

Latest News

Health

To keep students in the classroom, area districts must keep COVID-19 out

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Keeping students in the classroom as area schools reopen means keeping COVID-19 out, and as if to underscore the potential challenges, one local district confirmed Thursday a custodian has tested positive for the virus.

News

Area school districts working to keep COVID-19 out of the classroom

Updated: 50 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Ex-probation officer, 7 others indicted in multi-county burglary investigation

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A former Central Texas probation officer and 7 others arrested in a major burglary investigation were indicted Thursday for engaging in organized crime.

News

Local couple’s marriage spans eras of war, peace and now a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Restaurant Report Card

Restaurant Report Card for August 6, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Dirty cabinets, floors, shelves and drawers caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.

News

Texas to allow limited visitation in nursing homes with no active coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By SARAH R. CHAMPAGNE AND EMMA PLATOFF
Nursing homes remain hot spots for the virus, with 57% still reporting active cases. Limited visits will be allowed both indoors and outdoors at facilities where there are no cases among residents or staff.