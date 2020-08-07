‘It hurts:’ Army secretary addresses recent soldier deaths, Fort Hood culture

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The secretary of the Army addressed the culture on Fort Hood and talked about the recent deaths of soldiers in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Ryan McCarthy was on-post Wednesday and Thursday, talking to local civilian and military leadership. He also conducted sensing sessions with enlisted

soldiers and junior officers.

“The conversations were incredibly candid as they often are with soldiers and talking about the issues we have and how do we perform better,” McCarthy said.

His visit comes weeks after the murder of Vanessa Guillen put Fort Hood in the spotlight.

“Vanessa is our teammate and we let her down, we let her family down and it hurts,” McCarthy added.

Guillen’s family says she confided in them about claims of sexual harassment.

“Vanessa’s story has served as a tipping point where survivors spoke out on social media and shared their own trauma. We must honor her memory by creating enduring change as one harassment and one assault is one too many,” he said.

The murders of Guillen, Gregory Morales and Brandon Rosecrans has brought to the forefront violence soldiers have faced on-post and in surrounding cities.

Morales’ remains were found in June in Killeen field nearly a year after he went missing. Rosecrans was found shot to death in Harker Heights in May. On Thursday,

police announced an arrest had been made in his murder.

“Numbers are high here. There are the highest and most cases of sexual assault and harassment and murders for our entire formation in the US Army,” McCarthy said.

On top of the already planned independent investigation of Fort Hood, McCarthy also announced plans for “Project Inclusion,” an initiative addressing key issues in the Army.

“Issues such as a lack of diversity, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault and suicides,” he said.

In Morales’ case, he was automatically listed as AWOL, then moved to deserter status. Recently, the Army changed his status, but questions about the process still remain. McCarthy says he is having a discussion about how the Army moves forward when a soldier is missing.

“We do have to take a very hard look at that. General has talked about this at length of just how we do that and how we continue to look for our soldiers when they end up missing. So, we’re going to take a look at that and we may make a change downstream,” he said.

Findings from the independent investigation are expected to be made public to the media.

