Advertisement

Killeen: School district organizing boxes of free school supplies for students

Killeen ISD employees are organizing boxes of free school supplies that will be distributed to the district's students.
Killeen ISD employees are organizing boxes of free school supplies that will be distributed to the district's students.(KILLEEN ISD)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD employees with the transportation, the distribution center and other administration departments are working to organize boxes of school supplies that will be delivered to district campuses then given to students.

“Families across Central Texas are facing unprecedented times due to COVID-19 and we want to continue to support our students and their families and not cause additional financial burden with the added expenses of school supplies,” said Superintendent Dr. John Craft.

On May 26th, the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees approved a plan to provide students with free school supplies for the 2020-21 school year.

The district said each campus has its own distribution list that can be found on the campus website.

KISD said it is planning for approximately 45,500 students in the fall. 

Parents should still provide a few personal items, including a backpack, lunchbox, headphones, PreK nap mats, and Secondary PE uniforms.

The 2020-2021 school year is set to start virtually on Monday, August 17th.

On Monday, August 10, the district will unveil the Virtual Learning Center ahead of the school year.

Traditional in-person instruction will begin on Tuesday, September 8th, at all campuses.

For information regarding the district’s COVID-19 plans, click here.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about bill targeting child sexual abuse

Updated: moments ago

News

Image from surveillance camera gives police a lead in local man’s murder

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Investigators asked for video from surveillance cameras in the area of a late-night shooting that left a local man dead and on Friday police released an image of a man whom police are now trying to identify.

News

Battered Central Texas toddler’s life was brief, brutal

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The life of a Central Texas toddler whose battered body was found in a dumpster after a frantic search was brief and brutal, according to an autopsy report.

News

Search continues for missing teenage Central Texas girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities continued to search Friday for a 16-year-old Central Texas girl who’s been missing for nearly a week.

Latest News

News

Good News Friday 8-7-2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Celebrating good news across Central Texas for the week of 8-3-2020.

News

Brothers open Waco Rage Room during COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago

Health

Brothers open Waco’s first ‘rage room’ amid COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
While many businesses are fighting to stay afloat during the pandemic, two brothers have opened one of the state's only "rage rooms" in Waco to help people release their pent up frustrations.

News

Local couple’s marriage spans eras of war, peace and now a pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately and Julie Hays
A Central Texas man and his wife who were born three years before the Great Depression and married three years after the end of World War II reunited with family members Thursday for the first time since March to celebrate their 72nd anniversary.

News

Police make arrest in murder of Fort Hood private

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Bond is set at $1.1 million for a Central Texas man charged in a shooting that left a Fort Hood private dead.

News

Police use financial records to find librarian who disappeared after setting off on a drive

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Drake Lawson
The search for a university librarian who disappeared after leaving his brother's home during a visit to Central Texas to take a drive ended Thursday afternoon.