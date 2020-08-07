Killeen: School district organizing boxes of free school supplies for students

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD employees with the transportation, the distribution center and other administration departments are working to organize boxes of school supplies that will be delivered to district campuses then given to students.

“Families across Central Texas are facing unprecedented times due to COVID-19 and we want to continue to support our students and their families and not cause additional financial burden with the added expenses of school supplies,” said Superintendent Dr. John Craft.

On May 26th, the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees approved a plan to provide students with free school supplies for the 2020-21 school year.

The district said each campus has its own distribution list that can be found on the campus website.

KISD said it is planning for approximately 45,500 students in the fall.

Parents should still provide a few personal items, including a backpack, lunchbox, headphones, PreK nap mats, and Secondary PE uniforms.

The 2020-2021 school year is set to start virtually on Monday, August 17th.

On Monday, August 10, the district will unveil the Virtual Learning Center ahead of the school year.

Traditional in-person instruction will begin on Tuesday, September 8th, at all campuses.

For information regarding the district’s COVID-19 plans, click here.

