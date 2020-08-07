Monsoon flood, mudslide kill 15 in India, disaster team sent

NEW DELHI (AP) - A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain and flooding has killed at least 15 people and buried 20 homes of tea plantation workers in southern India.

Police say 12 people have been rescued. Kerala state’s top elected official tweeted that dozens of people are feared trapped and disaster-response teams are heading to the area.

Communication links and electricity lines were snapped, and a bridge in the area was washed away. Another area of the same district was flooded by a rising river.

Aid groups say monsoon flooding since June has killed more than 550 people in South Asia and displaced 9.6 million.

