More Triple Digit Heat for the Weekend

Friday brought our fourth day in a row of triple-digit temperatures and 12th day in total of 100+ degree heat in 2020. We expect to add more to this count over the weekend.

Our whether pattern will be quiet, sunny, rain-free, and hot over the weekend. Mornings will start in the mid to upper 70s and daytime highs will soar to around 100 degrees each afternoon. Even if actual air temperatures only make it into the upper 90s (possible along and east of I-35) it will feel like triple digit heat this weekend. Humidity will be around but it won’t be unbearable this weekend.

More triple digit highs expected early next week as high pressure dominates the weather but our dome of heat starts to slide westward by the middle of next week and that just might allow temperatures to take a dip into the upper 90s.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.