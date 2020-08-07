Advertisement

Paul McCartney doesn’t want to copy Bruce Springsteen

Paul McCartney performs on day 2 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) - Paul McCartney is not all that interested in playing a residency in Las Vegas or on Broadway.

McCartney tells the British version of GQ magazine Bruce Springsteen just did that with his “Springsteen on Broadway” show and it feels a little too much like he’d be copying Springsteen.

McCartney says he does a solo segment in his concerts, but he would not do a whole show like that because “it might be a little bit like too much hard work.”

McCartney says he’s been trying to avoid doing a Vegas show his whole life because “it’s the elephant’s graveyard.”

Among the projects McCartney has been working on is a musical version of the film “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

