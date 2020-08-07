Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

CLEVELAND (AP) - President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

Even for a president known for his blunt criticism, the remarks signal how contentious the campaign may get over the coming months.

Mr. Trump says of Biden: “He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy, our kind of energy.”

Biden’s campaign says his faith is “at the core of who he is.”

Mr. Trump also used his trip Thursday to Ohio to talk trade, telling workers at a Whirlpool plant that “I will stand up to the foreign trade cheaters and violators that hate our country.”(AP) -

