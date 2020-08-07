Search continues for missing teenage Central Texas girl

HUTTO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities continued to search Friday for a 16-year-old Williamson County girl who’s been missing for nearly a week.

Sherlyn Orellana disappeared after leaving her home at around 4:15 p.m. on Aug 1 in Hutto.

She was last seen wearing light colored shorts and a purple shirt with horizontal pink stripes.

She was carrying a backpack.

The teenager is 5-foot-2, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police Sgt. Stephen Schlather at (512) 759-4039 or email stephen.schlather@huttotx.gov.

