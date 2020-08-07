Advertisement

Search continues for missing teenage Central Texas girl

Sherlyn Orellana disappeared after leaving her home at around 4:15 p.m. on Aug 1 in Hutto.
Sherlyn Orellana disappeared after leaving her home at around 4:15 p.m. on Aug 1 in Hutto.(Police Dept. photo)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTTO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities continued to search Friday for a 16-year-old Williamson County girl who’s been missing for nearly a week.

Sherlyn Orellana disappeared after leaving her home at around 4:15 p.m. on Aug 1 in Hutto.

She was last seen wearing light colored shorts and a purple shirt with horizontal pink stripes.

She was carrying a backpack.

The teenager is 5-foot-2, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police Sgt. Stephen Schlather at (512) 759-4039 or email stephen.schlather@huttotx.gov.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Good News Friday 8-7-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Celebrating good news across Central Texas for the week of 8-3-2020.

News

Brothers open Waco Rage Room during COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago

Health

Brothers open Waco’s first ‘rage room’ amid COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
While many businesses are fighting to stay afloat during the pandemic, two brothers have opened one of the state's only "rage rooms" in Waco to help people release their pent up frustrations.

News

Local couple’s marriage spans eras of war, peace and now a pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately and Julie Hays
A Central Texas man and his wife who were born three years before the Great Depression and married three years after the end of World War II reunited with family members Thursday for the first time since March to celebrate their 72nd anniversary.

Latest News

News

Police make arrest in murder of Fort Hood private

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
Bond is set at $1.1 million for a Central Texas man charged in a shooting that left a Fort Hood private dead.

News

Police use financial records to find librarian who disappeared after setting off on a drive

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Drake Lawson
The search for a university librarian who disappeared after leaving his brother's home during a visit to Central Texas to take a drive ended Thursday afternoon.

News

‘It hurts:’ Army secretary addresses recent soldier deaths, Fort Hood culture

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy was on Fort Hood Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the culture and recent events.

Health

300 more die of COVID-19 statewide, 6 more in Central Texas

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state reported a near-record number of COVID-19 deaths Thursday while the regional death toll rose to more than 120 and the area case count increased to nearly 12,000 including a custodian for a local school district that revealed 32 of its employees have tested positive for the virus.

Health

To keep students in the classroom, area districts must keep COVID-19 out

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Keeping students in the classroom as area schools reopen means keeping COVID-19 out, and as if to underscore the potential challenges, one local district confirmed Thursday a custodian has tested positive for the virus.

News

Area school districts working to keep COVID-19 out of the classroom

Updated: 16 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six