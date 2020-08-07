Texas woman accused of embezzling more than $330,000 from employer

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old woman on Tuesday in connection with allegations that she embezzled $334,255 from the company she worked for in Longview.

Kayla Michelle Walthers was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a first-degree felony theft more than $300K charge on Tuesday.

She was released later that day after she posted bail on a bond amount of $7,500.

According to the complaint filed in County Court at Law No. 1 in Gregg County by a detective with the Longview Police Department, Walthers was employed as a payroll clerk for a medical business in the town from September of 2017 to March of 2020.

In that capacity, she had access to the business’ bank accounts and credit cards.

In September of 2017, Walthers allegedly started adding money to her regular paychecks without authorization.

Those checks were direct-deposited into Walthers’ personal bank account.

Walthers also set up an additional personal bank account with another bank that she sent unauthorized payments to from the business’ account, the complaint stated.

“Defendant used the business’ credit cards without authorization for purchases not related to regular business dealings,” the complaint stated. “Defendant also made unauthorized payments to other employees that was in addition to their normal pay.”

Walthers also allegedly sent unauthorized payments to her friends.

The friends were not associated with the Longview business in any way.

The complaint went on to accuse Walthers of making unauthorized cash withdrawals and chasing checks from the company’s bank account.

When the Longview detective interviewed Walthers at the police station on West Cotton Street on July 15, she admitted to knowingly taking money from her former employer without permission, the complaint stated.

