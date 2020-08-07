Advertisement

Texas woman accused of embezzling more than $330,000 from employer

Kayla Michelle Walthers was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a first-degree felony theft more than $300K charge on Tuesday and was later released on bond.
Kayla Michelle Walthers was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a first-degree felony theft more than $300K charge on Tuesday and was later released on bond.(Jail photo via KLTV)
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old woman on Tuesday in connection with allegations that she embezzled $334,255 from the company she worked for in Longview.

Kayla Michelle Walthers was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a first-degree felony theft more than $300K charge on Tuesday.

She was released later that day after she posted bail on a bond amount of $7,500.

According to the complaint filed in County Court at Law No. 1 in Gregg County by a detective with the Longview Police Department, Walthers was employed as a payroll clerk for a medical business in the town from September of 2017 to March of 2020.

In that capacity, she had access to the business’ bank accounts and credit cards.

In September of 2017, Walthers allegedly started adding money to her regular paychecks without authorization.

Those checks were direct-deposited into Walthers’ personal bank account.

Walthers also set up an additional personal bank account with another bank that she sent unauthorized payments to from the business’ account, the complaint stated.

“Defendant used the business’ credit cards without authorization for purchases not related to regular business dealings,” the complaint stated. “Defendant also made unauthorized payments to other employees that was in addition to their normal pay.”

Walthers also allegedly sent unauthorized payments to her friends.

The friends were not associated with the Longview business in any way.

The complaint went on to accuse Walthers of making unauthorized cash withdrawals and chasing checks from the company’s bank account.

When the Longview detective interviewed Walthers at the police station on West Cotton Street on July 15, she admitted to knowingly taking money from her former employer without permission, the complaint stated.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Coronavirus claims another life in Central Texas

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
The COVID-19 death toll rose again Friday in Central Texas.

Our Town

Waco: PBR bringing Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour to Extraco Events Center

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) is bringing its Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour to Waco’s Extraco Events Center in mid September.

News

Girl, 6, abandoned outside local police station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Police were investigating Friday after a 6-year-old girl was abandoned outside the headquarters of a local police department.

News

Battered Central Texas toddler’s life was brief, brutal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The life of a Central Texas toddler whose battered body was found in a dumpster after a frantic search was brief and brutal, according to an autopsy report.

Latest News

Sports

UIL decides COVID-19 return to play protocol

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
The Medical Advisory Committee of the University Interscholastic League unanimously passed a motion Friday morning for COVID-19 return to play protocol.

Health

Brothers open Waco’s first ‘rage room’ amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
While many businesses are fighting to stay afloat during the pandemic, two brothers have opened one of the state's only "rage rooms" in Waco to help people release their pent up frustrations.

News

Slain soldier was shot 4 times at close range, perhaps while asleep, affidavit says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
A slain Fort Hood soldier whose body was found on a roadside was shot four times at close range, perhaps while he was asleep in the reclined passenger seat of his Jeep, which was found on fire nearly three miles away, an affidavit released Friday says.

National

Online child exploitation reports surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about bill targeting child sexual abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Image from surveillance camera gives police a lead in local man’s murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Investigators asked for video from surveillance cameras in the area of a late-night shooting that left a local man dead and on Friday police released an image of a man whom police are now trying to identify.