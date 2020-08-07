Advertisement

Thursday is 75th anniversary of atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima

The A-bomb dome in Hiroshima, Japan at sunset. (Photo: FlyingToaster / Wikipedia / CC BY 3.0 / MGN)
The A-bomb dome in Hiroshima, Japan at sunset. (Photo: FlyingToaster / Wikipedia / CC BY 3.0 / MGN)(KALB)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) – The dwindling witnesses to the world’s first atomic bombing marked its 75th anniversary Thursday with the mayor and others noting the Japanese government’s refusal to sign a nuclear weapons ban treaty, highlighting its hypocrisy.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to more seriously commit to nuclear disarmament, pointing out Japan’s failures.

“I ask the Japanese government to heed the appeal of the (bombing survivors) to sign, ratify and become a party to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons,” Matsui said.

“As the only nation to suffer a nuclear attack, Japan must persuade the global public to unite with the spirit of Hiroshima.”

His speech highlights what survivors feel is the hypocrisy of Japan’s government, which hosts 50,000 American troops and is protected by the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

Tokyo has not signed the nuclear weapons ban treaty adopted in 2017, despite its non-nuclear pledge, a failure to act that atomic bombing survivors and pacifist groups call insincere.

The U.S. dropped its first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people, mostly civilians and including many children.

The U.S. dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered Aug. 15, ending World War II and its nearly half-century of aggression in Asia.

Thursday’s peace ceremony at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park was scaled down, with the number of attendants reduced to fewer than 1,000, or one-tenth of past years, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

International

Southern Mexico state bans junk food sales to children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The legislature of Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca has approved a ban on selling high-calorie snack food to children, in a bid to combat one of the world’s highest rates of childhood obesity.

International

US aid begins flowing to Lebanon in wake of deadly explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The United States is delivering aid to Lebanon in the aftermath of the massive deadly explosion, amid longstanding concerns about how officials can ensure that the supplies get to those in need, and not the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

News

Local couple’s marriage spans eras of war, peace and now a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paul J. Gately and Julie Hays
A Central Texas man and his wife who were born three years before the Great Depression and married three years after the end of World War II reunited with family members Thursday for the first time since March to celebrate their 72nd anniversary.

News

Police make arrest in murder of Fort Hood private

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Bond is set at $1.1 million for a Central Texas man charged in a shooting that left a Fort Hood private dead.

Latest News

News

Police use financial records to find librarian who disappeared after setting off on a drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Drake Lawson
The search for a university librarian who disappeared after leaving his brother's home during a visit to Central Texas to take a drive ended Thursday afternoon.

News

‘It hurts:’ Army secretary addresses recent soldier deaths, Fort Hood culture

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy was on Fort Hood Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the culture and recent events.

Health

300 more die of COVID-19 statewide, 6 more in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state reported a near-record number of COVID-19 deaths Thursday while the regional death toll rose to more than 120 and the area case count increased to nearly 12,000 including a custodian for a local school district that revealed 32 of its employees have tested positive for the virus.

Health

To keep students in the classroom, area districts must keep COVID-19 out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Keeping students in the classroom as area schools reopen means keeping COVID-19 out, and as if to underscore the potential challenges, one local district confirmed Thursday a custodian has tested positive for the virus.

News

Area school districts working to keep COVID-19 out of the classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Ex-probation officer, 7 others indicted in multi-county burglary investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A former Central Texas probation officer and 7 others arrested in a major burglary investigation were indicted Thursday for engaging in organized crime.