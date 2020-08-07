Trump, McConnell huddle; virus aid talks at risk of collapse

WASHINGTON (AP) - Hopes are fading on Capitol Hill for reaching agreement this week on a coronavirus relief bill. President Donald Trump and the Senate’s top Republican huddled Thursday amid increasing worry that the bipartisan negotiations might collapse.

The rival sides are trading public broadsides rather than potentially constructive concessions. And they’re hurtling toward a self-imposed end-of-the-week deadline for a deal.

Democratic leaders accused the Republicans of making proposals that would “nickel and dime” the nation’s children.

Republicans said the Democrats were just stonewalling Trump's negotiators.

Amid the impasse, Trump officials headed to the Capitol for another round of talks.

