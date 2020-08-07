Trump targets Canada, re-imposing tariffs on aluminum

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says that the United States is reinstating a 10% import tax on Canadian aluminum.

The move raises tensions with an American ally just weeks after his trade pact with Canada and Mexico took effect. Canada quickly vowed to respond in kind.

Mr. Trump originally imposed the tariffs on aluminum imports in 2018.

He then lifted them last year on Canadian and Mexican metals to smooth the way for the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

That agreement took effect July 1 and was expected to bring stability to North American trade.

But Mr. Trump declared Thursday that he was re-imposing the tariffs on Canada because the country was flooding the U.S. with aluminum.