Two fugitives sought in thefts of checks, credit cards from area mailboxes

Joseph Barnett (left) and Glenda Guidry, both of Killeen, are wanted in connection with the thefts of checks and credit cards from area mailboxes.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are seeking two fugitives after checks and credit and debit cards stolen from mailboxes in Killeen were used to make purchases or obtain cash.

Glenda Guidry, 48, of Killeen, is wanted in connection with several thefts of mail from mailboxes.

She’s wanted for forgery and fraudulent use of identifying information.

“Joseph Barnett, 50, also from Killeen, is a known associate of Guidry and cashed one of the stolen checks,” police said in a press release Friday.

He’s wanted for fraudulent use of identifying information, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

