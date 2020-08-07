Advertisement

UIL decides COVID-19 return to play protocol

Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Medical Advisory Committee of the University Interscholastic League unanimously passed a motion Friday morning for COVID-19 return to play protocol.

If a participant tests positive, they will need to be cleared by a physician before they can return.

The UIL will be releasing this information to school districts.

The committee recommends school districts follow CDC guidelines when it comes to contact tracing and other aspects of COVID-19.

The Medical Advisory Committee is serving as a permanent advisory committee to the UIL Legislative Council.

