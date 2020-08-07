Advertisement

US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has slowed

The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July.
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is stalling hiring and slowing an economic rebound.

With confirmed viral cases still elevated in much of the nation and businesses under continued pressure, many employers appear reluctant or unable to hire.

Even counting the hiring of the past three months, the economy has now recovered only about 42% of the 22 million jobs it lost to the pandemic-induced recession, according to the Labor Department’s jobs report released Friday.

