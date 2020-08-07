Advertisement

Vandals deface grave, leave graffiti in historic area cemetery

A reward of as much as $1,000 is offered for information after vandals desecrated a grave and left graffiti behind in a 171-year-old Central Texas cemetery.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A reward of as much as $1,000 is offered for information after vandals desecrated a grave and left graffiti behind in the 171-year-old Shiloh Cemetery where more than two dozen Confederate veterans are buried.

The first recorded burial in the cemetery off FM 2446 outside of Franklin was in August 1849.

The privately owned cemetery, which covers about eight acres, is operated by the Shiloh Cemetery Association, formed in October 1901.

The cemetery is also the final resting place of veterans of the War of 1812, the Indian Wars, the Mexican War, World War I and World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Robertson County Crime Stoppers at 800-299-0191.

