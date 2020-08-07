Advertisement

Waco: PBR bringing Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour to Extraco Events Center

By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) is bringing its Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour to Waco’s Extraco Events Center in mid September.

The tour will offer fans four-nights of bull riding action over two weekends on September 11, 12, 18 and 19. All events begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets, which start at $15, can now be purchased online at PBRtix.com, over the phone by calling 800-732-1727 or at ExtracoEventsCenter.com.

PBR will only sell up to 50 percent of the arena’s capacity. Fans will be split into POD seating to “ensure social distancing and minimize fan crossover when entering and exiting seats,” organizers said.

All event attendees will be required to wear facial coverings to enter the venue.

All Extraco Events Center staff will be subject to COVID-19 screening and temperature checks daily.

Organizers said all PBR staff, riders and stock contractors will be subject to COVID-19 medical testing.

All PBR staff, riders and stock contractors will be required to wear masks at all times

