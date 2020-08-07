Wall Street perks up; S&P 500 edges even closer to record
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are perking higher on Wall Street Thursday after a report showed the pace of layoffs across the country is slowing, though it remains incredibly high.
The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in afternoon trading after spending much of the day waffling between smaller gains and losses.
It’s on pace for its fifth straight winning day, and it’s rallied back to within 1.2% of its record high set in February.
The Dow was up 174 points as investors waited for Congress and the White House to reach a hoped-for deal on more aid for the economy.
The Nasdaq was headed for another record.
