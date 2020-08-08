Advertisement

Area County announces a fatality and 57 new cases due to COVID-19

One fatality and 57 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday bringing the total number of cases to date to 4,946.
One fatality and 57 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday bringing the total number of cases to date to 4,946.(AP Images)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The COVID-19 death toll rose again Saturday in Central Texas as McLennan County reported the death of a white male, age 80, increasing the county’s death toll to 63.

57 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday bringing the total number of cases to date to 4,946.  There are 1,788 estimated active cases, and 3,095 estimated cases who have recovered.

53 cases are hospitalized and of the 53 hospitalized, 37 cases are McLennan County residents. Eleven cases are on ventilators.

The Bell County Public Health District reported an additional death Friday, a woman in her 70s, increasing the toll from the virus in the county to 22.

Officials also reported 46 new cases of the virus, raising the county’s total to 3,725

A total of 2,527 patients have recovered.

The deaths increase the toll from COVID-19 in Central Texas to almost 130.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

