Belton: Ministry is in need of some volunteers

Helping Hands Ministry in Belton is in need of a few volunteers to help with their Client Choice Pantry.
By Robyn Geske
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Helping Hands Ministry in Belton is in need of a few volunteers to help with their Client Choice Pantry.

Because of the COVID-19threat, shoppers can no longer walk through the pantry on their own to get items.

That’s why the nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help deliver items curbside to clients. 

Volunteers must be younger than 65, and everyone must wear a mask at all times. 

There are additional volunteer opportunities available with Helping Hands Ministry, and information is available online

