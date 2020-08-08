Advertisement

Cowboys for Trump resists reveal of financial contributors

FILE - In this March 12, 2019 file photo, advocates for gun rights in New Mexico including rural ranchers joined with a interstate group called Cowboys for Trump, approach the New Mexico state Capitol in Santa Fe on horseback. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)
FILE - In this March 12, 2019 file photo, advocates for gun rights in New Mexico including rural ranchers joined with a interstate group called Cowboys for Trump, approach the New Mexico state Capitol in Santa Fe on horseback. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)(Morgan Lee | AP)
By Morgan Lee
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The support group Cowboys for Trump and its founder Couy Griffin are resisting pressure to disclose financial contributors in what could be a test case of a 2019 state law that requires greater disclosures of independent political spending.

On Friday, the New Mexico State Ethics Commission that shares enforcement authority over campaign finance reporting declined to wade into the matter. In a federal lawsuit, Cowboys for Trump has accused Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver of overstepping her authority and preempting federal campaign finance regulations.

Griffin’s comments about race have been met with outrage among civil rights groups including the NAACP and an array of Democratic New Mexico politicians.

