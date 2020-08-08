Eye candy: More than 50,000 pink flamingos mass in France

PARIS (AP) - An unusually high number of pink flamingos have amassed in the wetlands of southern France along with their offspring.

The elegant, long-legged birds have long been a tourist attraction in an area of the Camargue region that have served as France’s salt mine since Roman times.

The guardian of the vast ecosystem says the tens of thousands of pink flamingos that flocked to the salt marshes this year may be a record since experts began keeping records 45 years ago.

It’s too soon to say if France’s two-month lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic is the reason. Experts estimate the flamingo numbers at 50,000 adult birds and some 12,000 babies. (AP) -

