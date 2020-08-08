Advertisement

India plane

Air India Express flight IX1344 crashed upon landing at Kozhikode International Airport in Calicut, India.
Air India Express flight IX1344 crashed upon landing at Kozhikode International Airport in Calicut, India.
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW DELHI (AP) - A special Indian government evacuation flight carrying people home who were stranded because of the coronavirus skidded off a runway and split in two while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India.

Police say at least 16 people were killed and 123 others injured. They say the dead included one pilot, and at least 15 of the injured are in critical condition.

A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry says no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed and broke into pieces.

It was a repatriation flight carrying Indian citizens back to the country.

Regular commercial flights have been halted in India because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

