Literacy non-profit combats ‘summer cliff’ in Central Texas caused by COVID-19

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With COVID-19 leaving students without traditional school for longer than normal, education experts are saying this year's return to school is more of a 'summer cliff' than a 'summer slide.'

To combat the cliff, a national non-profit focused on universal literacy has entered the Texas market and is working with dozens of local families.

"The summer learning path was created in the wake of COVID-19," said Kim Fischer, National Spokesperson for Waterford.org. "We're helping families in nine states, including Texas, from June to August."

Since June, Waterford.org has been providing a free summer learning program to more than 13,000 low-income families across the state, often providing a computer and internet service at no cost.

"What we would like to do is make sure all children have some form of opportunity so that they all enter at the same level," said Fischer. "That's the point of the summer learning path, to make sure children who didn't have that opportunity didn't fall behind."

Targeting La Vega ISD, Fischer says they've been able to help 55 families in the Waco area receive an early education option at home this summer.

"What we finding as we talks to these parents is we are seeing their children not only keep the learning gains that they had, but continue to make even more," said Fischer.

She says they'll have some final results on the program's impact at the end of August.

What you need to know about the virus and its impact on Central Texas.

