Nolanville: Artist unveils military mural

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Rudy Calooy Jr.‘s love for the military has always inspired him to create art.

So, when the city of Nolanville asked him to create a mural honoring our nation’s heroes, he immediately went to work and gathered volunteers.

“A project like this is just giving back to the community,” he said.

“I knew this was something I wanted to do and when they asked, I couldn’t have been more excited.”

The mural is dedicated to multiple units from Fort Hood as well as military veterans from the Nolanville area, including Marcella Ann, the first African American aviator in the armed forces.

Rudy Calooy Sr. was an Army Veteran during the Korean War. (Courtesy Photo)

“What was really cool was watching him walk through and all the different things and details,” she said.

“For me to be just a small part of that is truly an honor.”

Calooy also paid special tribute to his 93-year-old father, a Korean War veteran, by painting him in full uniform next to his unit’s patch.

“I want him to know that we’re all proud of him,” his father said.

“He loves this country as much as I do and I’m very proud of Rudy.”

Calooy says that while any artist could’ve done a beautiful job, it personally meant much more to him.

“It’s giving back to my dad,” he said.

“It’s giving back to every soldier that had the guts to sign up and fight for our freedom.”

