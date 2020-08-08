Advertisement

Pro-Russia vaccine misinformation finds home in US Facebook groups

A false report claiming five Ukrainians had died after taking an American-made vaccine spread in just a matter of days from a small Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian website to an audience of thousands in U.S.-based Facebook groups. (File)
A false report claiming five Ukrainians had died after taking an American-made vaccine spread in just a matter of days from a small Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian website to an audience of thousands in U.S.-based Facebook groups. (File)(KFYR-TV)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A false report claiming five Ukrainians had died after taking an American-made vaccine spread in just a matter of days from a small Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian website to an audience of thousands in U.S.-based Facebook groups.

The falsehood has spread online, despite the fact that the World Health Organization says a vaccine is not even being tested in Ukraine.

This type of misinformation could raise distrust and fear around a successful vaccine, threatening hopes of ending the pandemic, especially as the U.S. readies plans to deliver 300 million doses to Americans starting next year, could be a prime target.

