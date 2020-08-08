Advertisement

Protesters continue push for justice in murder of Vanessa Guillen

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Peaceful protests continued Friday afternoon for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

“She deserves justice. She was fighting for us, now it’s our time to fight for her,” said Dora Galdamez with LULAC Herencia District 17.

The fight for Guillen and other service members has gone all the way to Washington D.C. with the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill. It would create an independent third party for service members to report claims of sexual harassment or assault.

Gloria Guillen, Vanessa’s mother, also came to the protest with members of her family. She was presented with a painting of her daughter.

She also says Governor Greg Abbott reached out to her family. They were also to get most of Vanessa’s personal belongings from her barracks room Thursday.

“Receiving all your personal belongings today. I don’t even want to open them... find things or clothes that we shared,” Mayra Guillen, Vanessa’s sister, posted on Twitter.

They are still waiting on Vanessa’s remains to plan a funeral service.

For the protesters that have come to the corner near Fort Hood’s East Gate, supporting Vanessa’s family is something they will continue to do, week after week.

“We’re going to fight until Vanessa gets her justice,” Galdamez added.

