Advertisement

Questions about what constitutes a COVID-19 death linger

Questions about what constitutes a COVID-19 death, particularly when a patient may have underlying health conditions, linger as critics claim death counts may be inflated. (MGN)
Questions about what constitutes a COVID-19 death, particularly when a patient may have underlying health conditions, linger as critics claim death counts may be inflated. (MGN)(KALB)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in Texas and across the country, many may still be unsure about what constitutes a COVID-19 death.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says older people and people with underlying health conditions are more likely to experience serious COVID-19 symptoms and be hospitalized for the virus.

That means many people who die from COVID-19 may have other health conditions, but doctors say it is important to report those deaths as COVID-19 deaths.

"While the event that may ultimately cause their death is [an underlying heath issue], we still would attribute that death as primarily related to COVID-19 because it was the inciting event that began this downstream process," said Dr. Tresa McNeal, a physician at Baylor Scott & White.

Texas has revised the way it counts COVID-19 deaths, using the cause of death listed on death certificates and the county of residence of the patient who died.

That has resulted in some discrepancies between state counts and local counts, which aren’t based on the same data.

CDC recommendations say the cause of death of a COVID-19 patient can be listed as COVID-19 "unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID-19 disease."

The CDC adds "there should be no period of complete recovery between the illness and death."

Lawmakers like Minnesota Sen. Scott Jensen have criticized the CDC's recommendations claiming they lead to an inflated death toll.

The statewide death toll rose to more than 8,000 Friday.

In Central Texas the virus has claimed almost 130 lives.

Seven deaths were reported Friday in McLennan County, alone, the highest one-day count in the region so far.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Four US deaths tied to methanol-based hand sanitizers

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can help stop the coronavirus from spreading, but drinking the products turned out to be deadly for four people in two states.

Health

COVID-19: A day of grim milestones

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The total number of lives lost statewide to COVID-19 increased to more than 8,000 Friday while the area toll increased to almost 130 with the reports of nine more deaths, seven of them in a single Central Texas county as the regional case count topped 12,000.

Sports

UIL decides COVID-19 return to play protocol

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
The Medical Advisory Committee of the University Interscholastic League unanimously passed a motion Friday morning for COVID-19 return to play protocol.

Health

Brothers open Waco’s first ‘rage room’ amid COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
While many businesses are fighting to stay afloat during the pandemic, two brothers have opened one of the state's only "rage rooms" in Waco to help people release their pent up frustrations.

Latest News

News

Local couple’s marriage spans eras of war, peace and now a pandemic

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT
|
By Paul J. Gately and Julie Hays
A Central Texas man and his wife who were born three years before the Great Depression and married three years after the end of World War II reunited with family members Thursday for the first time since March to celebrate their 72nd anniversary.

Health

300 more die of COVID-19 statewide, 6 more in Central Texas

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The state reported a near-record number of COVID-19 deaths Thursday while the regional death toll rose to more than 120 and the area case count increased to nearly 12,000 including a custodian for a local school district that revealed 32 of its employees have tested positive for the virus.

Health

To keep students in the classroom, area districts must keep COVID-19 out

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
Keeping students in the classroom as area schools reopen means keeping COVID-19 out, and as if to underscore the potential challenges, one local district confirmed Thursday a custodian has tested positive for the virus.

Health

Texas A&M research project identifies first COVID-19 positive cats in Texas

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Texas A&M researchers from the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (CVMBS) have identified two cats in Brazos County that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19 claims 19 lives at Texas nursing home

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The new coronavirus has claimed 19 lives in a Texas nursing home where 24 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Health

Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in Central Texas

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT
|
By Staff
Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths from the virus were reported Wednesday in Central Texas while the state death toll rose to nearly 7,500.