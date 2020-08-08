S&P 500 ekes out 6th straight gain following jobs report

NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street’s big rally let off the accelerator on Friday, despite a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market, amid worries about worsening U.S.-China tensions and whether Washington can deliver more aid for the economy.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.1% to eke out a sixth straight gain, after being down most of the day.

It’s back within 1% of its record for the first time since February.

Smaller stocks, Treasury yields and financial stocks all rallied.

Technology stocks took losses, though, on worries that China could retaliate for President Donald Trump’s latest escalation against Chinese tech companies.

