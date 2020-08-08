Advertisement

S&P 500 ekes out 6th straight gain following jobs report

Wall Street’s big rally let off the accelerator on Friday, despite a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market. (File)
Wall Street’s big rally let off the accelerator on Friday, despite a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market. (File)(WTVG)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street’s big rally let off the accelerator on Friday, despite a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market, amid worries about worsening U.S.-China tensions and whether Washington can deliver more aid for the economy.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.1% to eke out a sixth straight gain, after being down most of the day.

It’s back within 1% of its record for the first time since February.

Smaller stocks, Treasury yields and financial stocks all rallied.

Technology stocks took losses, though, on worries that China could retaliate for President Donald Trump’s latest escalation against Chinese tech companies.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has slowed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July.

Business

Wall Street perks up; S&P 500 edges even closer to record

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT
|
Stocks are perking higher on Wall Street Thursday after a report showed the pace of layoffs across the country is slowing, though it remains incredibly high.

Business

Trump targets Canada, re-imposing tariffs on aluminum

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT
|
President Donald Trump says that the United States is reinstating a 10% import tax on Canadian aluminum.

Business

Wall Street keeps rallying; S&P 500 back within 2% of record

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
Stocks climbed again on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 index its fourth straight gain and pulling it within 2% of the record high it set in February.

Latest News

Business

Stocks tick higher on Wall Street, but Treasury yields sink

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
U.S. stock indexes drifted higher Tuesday as Wall Street’s big rally eased off the accelerator.

Business

Honda recalls 1.6M vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By AP
Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

Business

Waco economist looks at recovery from economic downturn

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
|
By Paul J. Gately
A Waco economist said Monday that once a lasting solution to the COVID-19 issue is developed, long-term prospects for the national economy remain positive.

Business

Stocks rally worldwide, S&P 500 back to within 3% of record

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By AP
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street and around the world Monday following several encouraging reports on the economy.

Business

US Treasury projects record Q3 borrowing of $947 billion

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By AP
The Treasury Department is projecting government borrowing of $947 billion in the current July-September period.

Business

Lord & Taylor is latest retailer to file for bankruptcy

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT
|
By AP
New York landmark retailer Lord & Taylor has filed for bankruptcy.