Temple: Back to school drive helps families in need

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Kayla Beamon and A New Day Fellowship Church in Temple held a back to school drive to help families in need on Saturday morning.

The event saw dozens of children receiving free backpacks and face masks.

Raffles and outdoor activities were also available to the children.

Guest speakers were also in attendance to talk about the importance of parents talking with their children about COVID-19, racial tensions within the country and the importance of voting.

Beamon says she hopes that the event helped ease the minds of children fearful of the pandemic and the current events within the country.

“A lot of people have been worried about the pandemic and the protests going on,” she said.

“It can be really scary for the little kids. So, I really wanted to make sure that we’re having an inviting environment for our children and we can also encourage them.”

Voter registration was also available for parents to get involved with the community.

