Triple Digits To Stick Around For A While

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hot conditions linger for the early evening hours with temperatures around 100° and Heat Indices between 100°-105°. We’ll get a nice sunset as skies stay clear, with temperatures finally getting below 90° once we get to 10pm. We dip to the mid 70′s for Sunday with hot conditions again in the afternoon. Triple-Digit highs with Heat Indices over 100°.

We’ve got an area of High Pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere sitting over Mexico, and this will stay in place, keeping the heat with us as we go through the next several days. Get used to the triple-digits, because they’re here to stay!

