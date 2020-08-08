Trump TikTok

Advertisement

President Donald Trump has ordered an unspecified ban on "transactions" with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.
President Donald Trump has ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump has ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S.

The twin executive orders - one for each app - take effect in 45 days. They call on the Commerce Secretary to define the banned transactions by that time.

The orders’ wording is vague, but leaves open the possibility that hosting the apps in the Apple and Google app stores could be covered by the ban.

Mr. Trump had threatened a deadline of Sept. 15 to “close down” TikTok unless Microsoft or another company bought it.

TikTok, Microsoft and WeChat owner Tencent had no immediate replies to queries.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he was expanding the U.S. crackdown on Chinese technology to personal apps, citing alleged security threats and calling out TikTok and WeChat by name.

The order doesn’t seem to ban Americans from using TikTok, said Kirsten Martin, a professor of technology ethics at the University of Notre Dame. She added that such an order would be nearly impossible to enforce in the first place.

TikTok is a video-sharing app that’s widely popular among young people in the U.S. and elsewhere.

It is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, which operates a separate version for the Chinese market. TikTok insists it does not store U.S. user information in China and would not share it with the Chinese government.

WeChat and its sister app Weixin in China are hugely popular messaging apps; many Chinese expatriates use WeChat to stay in touch with friends and family back home

