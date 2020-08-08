Two Central Texans arrested for outstanding warrants Friday evening

CORYELL COUNTY (KWTX) - A man and women with outstanding warrants from Coryell County and Bell County were seized without incident Friday evening and are now in custody in the Coryell County jail. Rob Atkins, Chief Deputy Coryell County Sheriff’s office say, “the wanted individual is identified as Jove Bryce Gomez and was allegedly involved in unauthorized use of vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer.”

Gomez was had evaded arrest with an outstanding warrant since early July, say police. Gomez was arrested at a residence in Temple, Texas.

Also arrested on the scene was Kayla Brown Gomez who “at the time had an active warrant out of Coryell County Sheriff’s office fo hindering and apprehension during the investigation and search of Jove Gomez.”

Authorities say the investigation continues with the possibility of additional criminal charges and arrest.

